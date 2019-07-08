New renders of alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ cases, including pictures of the phones themselves, have leaked online. And, if genuine, they confirm one of Sammy fans' biggest fears: the company is finally ditching the headphone jack on its Note line.

It was perhaps surprising that Samsung kept the 3.5mm output for the Galaxy Note 9 last year, considering many manufacturers were moving away from using the port. But, the company even committed to supporting wired headphones on its Galaxy S10 phones this year too.

So, it could come as a bitter pill to swallow for anyone wishing to upgrade to the Note 10 and don't want to switch to Bluetooth headphones or buy a USB-C adapter.

Of course, the renders might not be the real deal, so you never know. They do look convincing though, and match other rumours we've heard recently.

Certainly, the front of the handsets match the "hands-on" shots leaked at the end of June.

And, we like the look of the rear camera unit - especially on the larger Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ model, which seems to sport extra sensors for Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera capabilities.

We'll leave it up to you to decide whether to trust the images or not. At least we won't have too long to wait to find out for sure, considering the Unpacked unveiling event is scheduled for 7 August.