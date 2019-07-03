How Samsung redesigned the Galaxy Fold

Samsung has spent the last two months working out how to fix the Galaxy Fold, but now, it's done, according to a new report.

Bloomberg has claimed that Samsung just completed a two-month redesign of its foldable phone, which was due to launch in April but has been delayed after reviewers reported embarrassing screen failures. Samsung is in the final stages of producing a commercial version and might try to launch it before the holidays, though it has yet to pick a release date.

As part of the phone's fixes, Samsung reportedly stretched the protective film to wrap around the entire screen and into the outer bezels, making it much harder to peel off. It also re-did the hinge, so that it is more "upward" and sits flush with the display, creating a nearly invisible "protrusion" that may reduce the chance of a crease developing in the middle of the screen.

Samsung is expected to start shipping components for the Galaxy Fold, such as the display and battery, to a plant in Vietnam for assembly while it mulls over a launch date. Bloomberg said it's unlikely the Galaxy Fold will debut at Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event in New York on 7 August. Instead, that event will focus on the new flagship Galaxy Note 10 phone.

Interestingly, Bloomberg noted Samsung "finds itself in no rush to launch the Galaxy Fold after Huawei postponed the roll-out of its own foldable device". Keep mind Samsung co-CEO DJ Koh also recently told reporters that Samsung tried to launch the Galaxy Fold “before it was ready,” and that the resulting situation was "embarrassing" for the company.

