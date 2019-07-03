  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

You can now buy Samsung's Galaxy S10 range in this new 'cardinal red' colour

Samsung has launched a new colour for the Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus, but only in the UK and Switzerland.

The company released a "cardinal red” option in the UK and Switzerland, as first noted by 9to5Google. In the UK, you can get it through carrier EE. If you’re in Switzerland, Samsung’s online store offers the option for the unlocked Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, but not the S10E.

There is another caveat: The bright new colour is only available with the default configuration of 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. 

We suspect Samsung will launch this colour for other regions and configurations, but the company hasn't confirmed that yet - telling The Verge that it had “nothing to share on potential additional colors for the US". Perhaps we will hear more at Samsung's 7 August event. Samsung is expected to announce a new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phone and S Pen stylus in New York City. 

Aside from the new paint job, these phones haven't changed. The Samsung Galaxy S10e starts at £669 at EE, while the Galaxy S10 starts at £799, and the S10+ starts at £899. To see how the entire range compares, see our guide.

  • Source: EE

