Samsung CEO calls the failed Galaxy Fold launch 'embarrassing'

- Yikes.

Samsung co-CEO DJ Koh has admitted his company prematurely pushed the Galaxy Fold, but it's not giving up on the device.

Koh told reporters that Samsung tried to launch its first foldable phone “before it was ready,” and that the situation was "embarrassing", according to The Independent. If you recall, right before the device was set to launch in April, reviewers began reporting several screen issues. Samsung delayed the phone's launch and has yet to reveal when we'll be able to buy it.

However, Koh now claims that Samsung has “defined all of the issues and all of the problems” with the Galaxy Fold's design and is currently testing 2,000 units. The Galaxy Fold still isn't ready for prime time, though, with Koh adding, “give us a bit more time.” To be clear, Samsung is still promising the phone will launch, but it has yet to announce a new release date.

“I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery,” Koh explained, which suggests Samsung is thinking long and hard about how (and when) it'll finally release the fixed version for us all to try.

With the company reportedly set to announce the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 in August, perhaps we'll hear more then.

