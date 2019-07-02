  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event: How to watch and what to expect

|
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event: How to watch and what to expect
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals June 2019: 30GB for £30/m on EE
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals June 2019: 30GB for £30/m on EE

- The show kicks off at 4pm ET on 7 August

Samsung's Unpacked event, presumably for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and new S Pen, takes place in August in New York City.

If you don't have a personal invite to show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, you can still watch the full reveal online. Here's how.

Note 10 event: How to watch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event How to watch and what to expect image 2

Samsung's Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 10 kicks off at 4pm ET on Wednesday August 7. That's 9pm in the UK.

When Samsung invited the media to its event, it also asked fans to watch the livestream at Samsung.com. The actual video is not yet available, but when it is, we hope to embed it here for you to watch the show in real time. 

Note 10 event: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked Event How To Watch And What To Expect image 4

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung's invite for Unpacked shows the Galaxy Note line's S Pen floating above a single camera lens. The invite therefore clearly suggests the next Galaxy Note smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10, will debut at Unpacked. But that has yet to be explicitly confirmed by Samsung.

The Galaxy Note, when it originally launched, was seen a groundbreaking phablet line. The term phablet has all but disappeared, likely because most flagship phones are massive in size now, but the Galaxy Note survives and is approaching its tenth generation, thanks to a fiercely loyal fanbase. And that's despite the seventh generation having to be recalled due to exploding batteries.

As for the Galaxy Note 10 itself, it'll likely feature a punch-hole display design, like we've seen in the Galaxy S10. Other evidence points to a bezel-free design and a built-in S-Pen. The phone is expected to cost $1,100 to $1,200 (£865 to £945), and there may be two models: A premium Note 10 Pro and a cheaper Note 10. Additionally, there could be a 4G and 5G versions of those models.

That means we may get four models in total, along with the usual hardware and colour options to choose from. There have a tonne of leaks and rumours about the Galaxy Note 10 design, cameras, and specs. For a look at all that, check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 round-up.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked Event How To Watch And What To Expect image 3

Samsung S Pen

Again, Samsung's Unpacked invite clearly shows the S Pen and a camera lens. But what does this mean? First of all, it's likely we'll get an improved S Pen, as we do every year with the latest Galaxy Note phone. But keep in mind Samsung recently filed a patent to use the S-Pen as a camera, and there was speculation this camera-quipped stylus could even make its debut with the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung's invite seems to tease a camera-equipped S Pen, though that's just speculation on our behalf at this point.

Is that it?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked Event How To Watch And What To Expect image 5

Galaxy Fold

In an interview with The Independent and other sites, Samsung Electronics CEO DJ Koh spoke about the company’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, and its rush to market. “It was embarrassing,” Koh said. “I pushed it through before it was ready.”  It was supposed to arrive in April, but Samsung delayed it after reviewers reported screen issues. Samsung has not yet cancelled the Fold.

In fact, Koh said “mass volume testing is ongoing". It hasn’t announced a new release date, but perhaps we'll hear more at Unpacked.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Samsung Phones
PopularIn Phones
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event: How to watch and what to expect
Samsung CEO calls the failed Galaxy Fold launch 'embarrassing'
Samsung to announce Galaxy Note 10 and new S Pen on 7 August
Three outlines 5G home broadband plans, aims to take traditional cabled services head-on
Confirmed: Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to be available in the UK before the end of July