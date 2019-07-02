Samsung's Unpacked event, presumably for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and new S Pen, takes place in August in New York City.

If you don't have a personal invite to show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, you can still watch the full reveal online. Here's how.

Samsung's Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 10 kicks off at 4pm ET on Wednesday August 7. That's 9pm in the UK.

When Samsung invited the media to its event, it also asked fans to watch the livestream at Samsung.com. The actual video is not yet available, but when it is, we hope to embed it here for you to watch the show in real time.

Samsung's invite for Unpacked shows the Galaxy Note line's S Pen floating above a single camera lens. The invite therefore clearly suggests the next Galaxy Note smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10, will debut at Unpacked. But that has yet to be explicitly confirmed by Samsung.

The Galaxy Note, when it originally launched, was seen a groundbreaking phablet line. The term phablet has all but disappeared, likely because most flagship phones are massive in size now, but the Galaxy Note survives and is approaching its tenth generation, thanks to a fiercely loyal fanbase. And that's despite the seventh generation having to be recalled due to exploding batteries.

As for the Galaxy Note 10 itself, it'll likely feature a punch-hole display design, like we've seen in the Galaxy S10. Other evidence points to a bezel-free design and a built-in S-Pen. The phone is expected to cost $1,100 to $1,200 (£865 to £945), and there may be two models: A premium Note 10 Pro and a cheaper Note 10. Additionally, there could be a 4G and 5G versions of those models.

That means we may get four models in total, along with the usual hardware and colour options to choose from. There have a tonne of leaks and rumours about the Galaxy Note 10 design, cameras, and specs. For a look at all that, check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 round-up.

Again, Samsung's Unpacked invite clearly shows the S Pen and a camera lens. But what does this mean? First of all, it's likely we'll get an improved S Pen, as we do every year with the latest Galaxy Note phone. But keep in mind Samsung recently filed a patent to use the S-Pen as a camera, and there was speculation this camera-quipped stylus could even make its debut with the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung's invite seems to tease a camera-equipped S Pen, though that's just speculation on our behalf at this point.

In an interview with The Independent and other sites, Samsung Electronics CEO DJ Koh spoke about the company’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, and its rush to market. “It was embarrassing,” Koh said. “I pushed it through before it was ready.” It was supposed to arrive in April, but Samsung delayed it after reviewers reported screen issues. Samsung has not yet cancelled the Fold.

In fact, Koh said “mass volume testing is ongoing". It hasn’t announced a new release date, but perhaps we'll hear more at Unpacked.