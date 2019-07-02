  1. Home
Samsung to announce Galaxy Note 10 and new S Pen on 7 August

- You will be able to livestream the show

Samsung has announced it will hold its next Unpacked event, presumably to announce the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and new S Pen.

Unpacked will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday 7 August. Samsung revealed the date late Monday night, sending the media invites that show the Galaxy Note's S Pen. It also shows a single camera lens beneath the pen and asks fans to watch the livestream at Samsung.com. The invite clearly suggests the next Galaxy Note smartphone will debut at Unpacked.

The Galaxy Note, when it originally launched, was seen a groundbreaking phablet line. The term phablet has all but disappeared, likely because most flagship phones are massive in size now, but the Galaxy Note survives and is approaching its tenth generation, thanks to a fiercely loyal fanbase. And that's despite the seventh generation having to be recalled due to exploding batteries.

For its tenth edition, Samsung is rumoured to be using a punch-hole display design, like we've already seen in the new Galaxy S10 series. Other evidence points to a bezel-free design and a built-in S-Pen. Keep in mind Samsung recently filed a patent to use the S-Pen as a camera, and there was speculation this camera-quipped stylus could even make its debut with the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung's invite certainly seems to tease something along those lines. See our Galaxy Note 10 round-up for more rumours and leaks.

Samsung Unpacked will kick off at 4 pm ET on 7 August. Pocket-lint will bring you the latest information as we have it. We might even hear more about the Galaxy Fold at Unpacked, considering Samsung CEO DJ Koh recently admitted Samsung is currently testing the final fixes.

