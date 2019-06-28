Hands-on pictures of a device alleged to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ have appeared online and, if genuine, show a big generation leap over the Note 9.

They also confirm that there will be two handsets released this time, with a Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ (previously known as the Note 10 Pro).

Few actual hardware details can be gleaned from the leaked images, save for the fact that the device will look more like the Galaxy S10 than last year's Note.

That's because it will adopt an almost full screen display. However, the images sent by a source to TechTalkTV, show that the punch-hole camera has moved position. The Samsung Galaxy S10 has its variant in the right-hand corner of the screen.

Here is the first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ It'll be called the Galaxy Note 10+ and not the Note 10 Pro as previous rumors have suggested. https://t.co/YBqM4qZ6i3 pic.twitter.com/WwEClducEk — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) June 28, 2019

This complies with other renders and images of the phone that have emerged in recent times. @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles previously posted mock-up CAD pictures of a similar-looking handset, reportedly made up from specifications leaked by case manufacturers.

Current thinking is that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will officially launch at a dedicated Unpacked event on 7 August. That is around the same time of the year as the Note 9 was revealed in 2018 (9 August that time).