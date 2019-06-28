  1. Home
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ pics show massive generational leap

SlashLeaks / TechTalkTV Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ pics show massive generational leap
Hands-on pictures of a device alleged to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ have appeared online and, if genuine, show a big generation leap over the Note 9.

They also confirm that there will be two handsets released this time, with a Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ (previously known as the Note 10 Pro).

SlashLeaks / TechTalkTVLeaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pics Show Massive Generational Leap image 2

Few actual hardware details can be gleaned from the leaked images, save for the fact that the device will look more like the Galaxy S10 than last year's Note. 

That's because it will adopt an almost full screen display. However, the images sent by a source to TechTalkTV, show that the punch-hole camera has moved position. The Samsung Galaxy S10 has its variant in the right-hand corner of the screen.

This complies with other renders and images of the phone that have emerged in recent times. @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles previously posted mock-up CAD pictures of a similar-looking handset, reportedly made up from specifications leaked by case manufacturers.

Current thinking is that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ will officially launch at a dedicated Unpacked event on 7 August. That is around the same time of the year as the Note 9 was revealed in 2018 (9 August that time).

