Could this be the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with an edge-to-edge display?

- Is this the future of foldables?

The glue on the Galaxy Fold's screen protector is not yet dry but already we've got a glimpse of what the Galaxy Fold 2 could look like. 

Any second-generation device will surely be slated for late 2020 or even 2021, but these renders from LetsGoDigital provide a tantalising glimpse of what that could look like. Samsung has filed foldable phone patents that look like this, so it's obviously something under active consideration. 

Indeed, these renders were produced after a patent was published - it was first requested from the US Patent Office back in 2017, called 'Foldable electronic device including [a] flexible display'.

As you can see, there's no side panel or notch so the front-facing camera is housed within the display as a punch hole. We're expecting under-display cameras to come to the fore over the next couple of years, but there's no sign of that here. 

The renders fit in with the general look of various Galaxy devices over the last few years thanks to the sloped-edge display, although of course, it has a dual thickness when folded up. 

LetsGoDigitalCould this be the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with an edge-to-edge display image 2

The foldable devices we've seen so far have two drawbacks - they're too thick when folded and the bezels are too big. This patent certainly gives us a glimpse of what the future of foldable devices could be like.

With the Huawei Mate X set to join the fray in September and the original Galaxy Fold also due soon after its earlier setbacks plus other foldables soon to debut, it'll certainly be a busy rest of the year 

Samsung has experimented with foldable screens for years - we first saw some examples of foldable OLED tech back in 2011 at CES, the annual techstravaganza in Las Vegas. 

