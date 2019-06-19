Samsung could launch Galaxy Note 10 in New York on 7 August

A new report claims that - according sources - Samsung will use the Barclays Center in New York to unveil the next all-singing all-dancing Galaxy Note smartphone on 7 August.

CNET states that "people familiar with the plans" have passed on the information, that the Galaxy Note 10 will be shown off on that date, in Brooklyn. Incidentally, this is the same venue used by the company last year to launch the Galaxy Note 9.

So far, 2019 has been an interesting year for Samsung. It's seeing increased competition from Chinese companies in the smartphone market, and it's one attempt at a truly groundbreaking and new device - the Galaxy Fold - hasn't exactly gone to plan.

With the Galaxy Note line, originally when it first launched, was seen as this same groundbreaking device.

Now, approaching its tenth generation, it still survives thanks to a fiercely loyal fanbase. And that's despite the 7th generation having to be completely recalled, due to malfunctioning and exploding batteries.

Where it retains its fans is with the S-Pen. It's Samsung's stylus that's super handy for taking quick notes, making on-the-fly sketches, signing documents or marking up images, maps and screenshots.

For its tenth edition, Samsung is rumoured to be using a punch-hole display design, like the Galaxy S10 series. We may or may not also see really fast wired charging at last, but other rumours dispute that.

Leaked renders show a triple camera make-up on the back, which means it'll likely be very similar to the S10 and S10 Plus, which makes a lot of sense. Last year, the Note 9 had the same camera system as its S-series siblings.

Samsung hasn't confirmed any of this yet, but as the story develops, we'll keep you updated.