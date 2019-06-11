Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could launch 10 August

Samsung is due to announce its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10, in the next couple of months and a recent report from Korea has not only given us a potential date, but some specifications too.

According to ET News, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come in both 5G and 4G LTE models, and it will be announced on 10 August. We're a little skeptical about this date as it's a Saturday, so we think 9 August is more likely, or that the 10 August is the day the device might go on sale rather than the day it is revealed.

It's claimed there will be both "professional" and "general" models, as we have heard previously, but ET News does offer a little more information on how the models might differ.

The Korean site claims the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will have a 6.28-inch display, while the general Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.75-inch display, also supporting rumours that the 2019 Galaxy Note models will come in different sizes.

Other specifications mentioned include the Samsung Galaxy S10's Infinity O display, along with 12GB of RAM like the Samsung Galaxy S10+. It is thought the front camera will be positioned in the centre of the display at the top though, rather than the top right like the S10 devices.

There was also talk of a triple rear camera, but ET News acknowledges that a quad camera setup has also been detailed in leaks. It's likely that the standard model has a triple camera, while the Pro model could offer the quad setup, as we've heard in other rumours.

We expect to find out more in the next couple of months. For now, you can read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rumour round up for all the latest.