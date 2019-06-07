Samsung Galaxy Note 10 render shows triple rear camera with quad camera reserved for Note 10 Pro

Rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 have increased significantly of late, despite the device being a couple of months away from launch.

A couple of model variants recently appeared on Geekbench, suggesting some powerful hardware but now popular leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has tweeted a render of "a small size Note10" from OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, coupled with some extra information.

We've previously heard Samsung could potentially launch two sizes of the Galaxy Note 10 later this year, but until now, we had no further details on what the differences between the devices might be, aside from physical footprint.

According to Ice Universe, the render from OnLeaks showing a triple vertical camera on the rear and a punch hole front camera at the top of the display in the middle is the smaller model.

The tweet claims the larger model, which is said to be called the Note 10 Pro, will add a ToF camera to the rear resulting in a quad camera - something previous rumours have suggested.

Other previous leaks have suggested 45W fast charging and 5G capabilities for at least one model. The Geekbench leak shows a model with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and 12GB of RAM, and another model with the Exynos 9825 platform and 8GB of RAM.

We expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to arrive sometime in August. For now, you can read our rumour round up for all the latest news and rumours surrounding Samsung's next flagship smartphone.