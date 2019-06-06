  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G benchmark suggests Qualcomm SD855 and 12GB RAM

|
Samsung's next flagship smartphone - the Galaxy Note 10 - is expected to arrive sometime in August and based on a new leak, it's going to be as powerful as you would expect.

Two devices with the model numbers SM-N976V and SM-N976B have appeared on Geekbench, thought to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G models.

One model runs the Exynos 9825 chipset with 8GB of RAM, while the other model has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 platform with 12GB RAM support. Both models are shown as operating on Android 9.

No other specification details are revealed on the Geekbench posting, but previous rumours have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come in a number of models and possibly two size variants.

It's also been rumoured that Samsung will ditch all physical buttons and ports for the Galaxy Note 10 and replace them with touch-sensitive points.

A quad camera is expected on the rear, though no camera specifications have been detailed in leaks as yet, and it's also claimed a punch hole camera will be present on the front in the centre of the display at the top.

With an expected launch just a couple of months away, we're expecting to see the leaks surrounding the Galaxy Note 10 pick up over the next few weeks. In the meantime, you can read all of the rumours so far in our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 feature.

