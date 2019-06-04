AMD graphics tech could be on the way to next-gen Galaxy phones

In 2018 we saw a few rumours circulating around the web that Samsung was planning on producing its own gaming phone to rival the likes of Black Shark, Razer and Asus. Now there's even more fuel in the fire as the company has revealed a brand new partnership with AMD.

Although the company hasn't yet revealed what this means for the future, it's reasonable to speculate that this news could mean we're in for power gaming phones in the Galaxy range sometime soon.

AMD's Radeon graphics architecture is being to licensed to Samsung for use in "mobile devices, including smartphones, and other products that complement AMD product offerings". This statement itself is also interesting.

Other products could, of course, include a great variety of devices. Some have already started speculating that we might see a Samsung gaming console, gaming laptops or perhaps gaming-focussed additions to Samsung's smart TV line-up.

This deal is said to be a long-term partnership which will bring "ultra-low power and high performance" graphics processing power to Samsung's mobile devices. The hope also apparently to enhance innovation not only for smartphones but also for mobile applications as well.

Inyup Kang, president of Samsung Electronics' S.LSI Business said: "As we prepare for disruptive changes in technology and discover new opportunities, our partnership with AMD will allow us to bring groundbreaking graphics products and solutions to market for tomorrow’s mobile applications...We look forward to working with AMD to accelerate innovations in mobile graphics technologies that will help take future mobile computing to the next level."

It'll certainly be interesting to see what comes out of this partnership. What are you excited for?