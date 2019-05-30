Samsung is reportedly developing its next-generation Note device at the moment, and the latest report suggested it'll ditch the headphone jack.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 10, or at least that's what we presume it'll be called, since it'll follow 2018's Note 9, is expected to be announced in August. It'll be the 10th anniversary Galaxy Note, and according to Android Police, Samsung may even release two sizes for the Galaxy Note 10.

There could be a regular device and a smaller device, neither of which will have a 3.5 mm headphone jack or any physical buttons, it claimed.

That means there will be no buttons whatsoever for power, volume, and Bixby. Instead, the devices will have textured capacitive or touch-sensitive areas, sort of like the power button/fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S10E.

We first heard in March, thanks to ETNews, that the Galaxy Note 10 would be Samsung’s first phone with a “keyless” or “buttonless” design, in favour of touch or gesture-based alternatives. By removing buttons, Samsung could offer a unibody device, though we'd wonder where the slot would go for the S Pen.

We're hoping to learn more soon, but this is still early days, so it might be weeks or months before we get a clearer picture of what this device will feature.