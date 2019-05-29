  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch likely delayed until July

|
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Fold launch likely delayed until July
Best OnePlus 6T deals in May 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in May 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

- Problems are taking longer than expected to fix

- A new launch date could be announced in June

According to recent reports, Samsung is taking a little longer than expected to address the issues with the Galaxy Fold's design and display durability. 

Industry sources tell the Korea Herald that Samsung had initially hoped to resolve the problems and roll out the phones soon, but now it looks as though it won't be ready until after June. 

Samsung was expected to have announced the new launch date by now, but testing and improvements are still ongoing. 

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was fully unveiled to a lot of excitement in the middle of April, with the initial pre-order date set for the end of the month. 

During the early US review cycle, however, a handful of units started showing signs that the flexible display wasn't as durable as it should be. 

Samsung has since been investigating the issue and has worked on a couple of specific fixes for the problems found. 

One involves tucking the protective layer over the display into the device, so consumers won't be tempted to try and peel it off.

The second is sealing up the gap that exists in between the hinge and the screen, stopping debris from getting underneath and breaking the panel. 

Of course, none of this delay news comes officially from Samsung, the manufacturer is still being quite silent on the issue so far. 

What's interesting here is - as noted by Engadget - Samsung has until Friday, 31 May to cancel pre-orders in the US, or get consent for the delay. 

The positive side of this is that it still very much looks like Samsung is keen to launch the phone. It's not giving up on its awesome folding device, it's just going to be here later than we wanted it to be. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Samsung Phones
PopularIn Phones
How to watch Stormzy's live gig tonight, part of EE's 5G UK launch
Huawei's own operating system could be called Ark OS
Xiaomi Mi 9T pops up in certification docs, could be Pro version of Mi 9
Asus Zenfone 6 review: Flippin' heck, Asus has made a genuinely interesting flagship
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch likely delayed until July
OnePlus 7 Pro deals: The OnePlus 7 Pro and Pro 5G are now available to buy