Is this what the Galaxy Note 10 will look like?

- What do you think of these Note 10 designs?

The Galaxy Note 10 is still a few months away, but we're starting to get more of an idea about what it will look like. As with the Note 9 versus the Note 8, the Note 10 will be an evolution of what's gone before rather than a revolutionary new design. 

Crucially, the device seems to have a punch-hole camera design and that it might be placed centrally to the top of the phone - an interesting and potentially divisive design for sure.

Phone Arena created these renders from the rumoured information and it certainly has that Galaxy look about it even if it isn't a massive departure from older designs. 

On the rear, the Note series is rumoured to be making a departure from recent Note devices with a vertical quad camera arrangement instead of a horizontal one. If it does move then presumably, this is due to space considerations inside the case.

Of course, the Note series includes a stylus inside the case and that will also dictate things, as will the space needed by the cooling tech required for 5G - we're expecting the Note 10 to launch with both 4G and 5G capable models. 

