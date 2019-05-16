Some restaurants have secret menus, and you normally have to ask your waiter to see them - unless you own a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Samsung has announced its latest incentive to get you to buy phones. It partnered with four UK restaurant chains - Bill’s, The Breakfast Club, Patty and Bun, and Pizza Pilgrims - to offer secret menus to Galaxy owners. In other words, if you have a Galaxy S10 or some other Galaxy phone, you can visit these establishments and get access to dishes not available to anyone else.

It's simple:

Buy a Samsung Galaxy phone. Doesn't matter which model. Go to a Bill’s, The Breakfast Club, Patty and Bun, or Pizza Pilgrims. Visit SamsungSecretMenu.co.uk and scan the table-top AR code with your camera.

That's it!

Yes. These secret menus are only available at the partner restaurants. And if you try to use an iPhone or some other device to access the secret menus, you'll be blocked by the promo site and told you need to be part of the Samsung family.

Samsung said the dishes include: A "colourful twist on a classic" from Bill’s; a "mystery sweet treat" from The Breakfast Club; a "mouth-watering new burger" from Patty and Bun; and a "limited-edition pizza" from Pizza Pilgrims.

Starting 16 May 2019, you can visit one of the partner restaurants and access their secret menus with your Samsung Galaxy phone.