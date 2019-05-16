  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Fold screen fixes being made prior to delayed launch

|
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Fold screen fixes being made prior to delayed launch
The best SIM only deals for May 2019: Unlimited data for £20/m on Three and today is the last day
The best SIM only deals for May 2019: Unlimited data for £20/m on Three and today is the last day

- Early Galaxy Fold units were showing display durability problems

- Samsung is working on two specific fixes

- Still no official release date announcement from the Korean manufacturer

Samsung is working on a couple of specific fixes for the Galaxy Fold to address concerns raised during the early testing period. In particular, fixing those pesky screen problems.

During the review phase in the US, a number of units showed varying problems with the screen. Some issues were down to users removing the top layer of the display's protection, which looks like a removable screen protector. Others' problems were down to debris getting in underneath the display through a gap over the hinge. 

According to the recent report, Samsung will solve the first problem by tucking in the protective layer into the device, and so there will be no access - and therefore no temptation - to pull it off. 

The report comes via Korean publication, YNA, and states that prior to its official launch, Sammy is also working on a way to better warn consumers, or make them more aware of the protective layer on the screen and that no attempt should be made to remove it. 

As for the second issue, it would appear Samsung is going to minimise/shrink this gap between the hinge and display, reducing the likelihood of any foreign objects getting under the display layers and causing problems. 

Of course, with any new kind breed of device issues are sure to crop up. Especially when it involves more moving parts and something as difficult as producing a flexible, folding display. 

It's almost a blessing in disguise for Samsung that reviewers caught the issues early, prior to official launch. But at the same time, surprising that these issues weren't discovered before hand. 

Part of it could be that in Samsung's hinge durability tests, the folding and shutting was done in a sterile mechanical environment by robots that only grip the phone one way. The was no debris in that environment to get in underneath the screen. Likewise, no thumbs or fingers being pressed into the hinge to help fold the phone up. So no glitches showed. 

Samsung seemingly still plans on releasing its foldable phone, but is yet to give a concrete release date. We'll keep you updated as news develops. In the mean time, we're also still waiting for Huawei to launch its own Mate X folding device. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Samsung Phones
PopularIn Phones
OnePlus 7 Pro review: Sparring with the heavyweights
Motorola Moto One Vision initial review: A long shot that pays off
Samsung announces the Galaxy S10 5G UK release date - but what else does it tell us?
Apple iPhone XR 2019 release date, specs, features and rumours
Samsung Galaxy Fold screen fixes being made prior to delayed launch
How much do the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro cost?