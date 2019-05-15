Samsung has announced the Galaxy S10 5G release date - but in doing so has it given us a little clue as to when EE's 5G network will launch, too?

The Galaxy S10 5G comes in both Majestic Black and Crown Silver (get the silver, we would), and will be available to pre-order from 22 May and will go on full sale from 7 June.

We knew already that the new device would be available on both EE and Vodafone, but Vodafone has already pegged its 5G launch for 3 July. So does that perhaps mean that EE's long-awaited 5G launch will be in early June? As in, 7 June?

We'll have to wait until next week to find out - we've been invited to an EE event on 22 May.

We've already been up close and personal with Samsung's first 5G phone - in our initial review we said it's "a lovely looking handset with a premium build quality and a luxurious finish. It's big, but if you like a large phone and you want a 5G capable device then the S10 5G is worth waiting for".

Although the handset has a very similar design to the Galaxy S10+, we expect it will be quite different inside - several vendors have remarked how they have had to redesign the internals of these new 5G phones quite significantly to cope with the increased cooling requirements.

It will be interesting to see if there's increased battery drain when they're in full flight on a 5G network.