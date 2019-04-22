Samsung has confirmed it will delay the launch of its first foldable, the Galaxy Fold, which was due to release in a few days.

Last week, several journalists reported their Galaxy Fold screens had become completely unusable in mere days. These issues were likely caused by either the reviewers peeling a protective layer on the display that shouldn't have been removed, or a defect that possibly allowed debris to get caught between the hinge and the screen, which led to a malfunctioning display.

In a statement, Samsung detailed what happened and what it plans to do now:

"While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience. To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks.

Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.

We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold."

So, it looks like Samsung might change the design of the phone, or at the very least strengthen the display protection. But it hasn't confirmed when a redesigned Galaxy Fold will arrive. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Samsung won’t release it until “at least next month”.

The phone was originally set to release on 26 April.