Samsung Galaxy Fold review unit screens are already breaking

- Is it a widespread problem?

It looks like Samsung could have another Galaxy Note 7-level fiasco on its hands with the new Galaxy Fold

Samsung’s $1,980 smartphone appears to be breaking for some users after just a single day or two of use. Review units given to Bloomberg, CNBC, The Verge, and other journalists were unusable within 48 hours. Reporter Mark Gurman was one of the first to share his experience, though he noted he accidentally removed a "protective layer/film" from the phone that may have contributed to the problem.

Gurman added that his fingernails left what seems like a "permanent indent" on the phone's screen. YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who also peeled off the film, is experiencing a malfunctioning display, too. Other reviewers, however, have used their phones as normal and still reported that their screens have stopped working. They appear to be disconnecting or flashing on and off until disabled. 

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn claimed his unit had a defective hinge with a “small bulge” that perhaps causes the folding screen to “slightly distort".

We've contacted Samsung for a comment and will update this post when we learn more. Samsung just started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold last weekend, prior to a full retail launch on 26 April. It's safe to say anyone who has pre-ordered might be feeling regret at this point. 

We're hoping Samsung figures out these issues before shipping the Fold out to buyers. The last thing it needs is another global recall on its hands

Broken Galaxy Fold examples

