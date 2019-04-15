We've just folded the Samsung Galaxy Fold and this is what it looks like up close

You might know that you're able to able to pre-order the Galaxy Fold in the US and UK now and Pocket-lint's Cam Bunton has been up close with the new handset ahead of the launch date of 26 April.

Edit: You can read our full Galaxy Fold initial review right now

The Fold is a big bet for Samsung, especially as its price is set at $1,980/£1,800, while it'll be available in limited quantities we understand.

Samsung Galaxy Fold deals

As well as the main 7.3-inch AMOLED foldable display, there's a 4.6-inch AMOLED display on the front. Unfolded, the device is 6.9mm thick, but a potential weakness is that it's 15.2mm-thick when folded and 263g in weight, which means it's cumbersome compared to a standard flagship handset.

The handset is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform and comes with 128 or 512GB of storage.

Because of the unusual nature of the device, battery life will certainly be interesting when it comes to our full review - it has a 4,380mAh battery on board. It also features Wireless PowerShare, too.

The device has three selfie cameras - two for the foldable screen - and a rear 16/12/12 megapixel ultra-wide/wide/telephoto camera.