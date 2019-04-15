  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

We've just folded the Samsung Galaxy Fold and this is what it looks like up close

and |
1/4 Pocket-lint
Best SIM only deals for April 2019: Unlimited data for £20 on Three
Best SIM only deals for April 2019: Unlimited data for £20 on Three

- Our full hands on review of the Galaxy Fold is live now

You might know that you're able to able to pre-order the Galaxy Fold in the US and UK now and Pocket-lint's Cam Bunton has been up close with the new handset ahead of the launch date of 26 April. 

Edit: You can read our full Galaxy Fold initial review right now

The Fold is a big bet for Samsung, especially as its price is set at $1,980/£1,800, while it'll be available in limited quantities we understand. 

Samsung Galaxy Fold deals
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.

As well as the main 7.3-inch AMOLED foldable display, there's a 4.6-inch AMOLED display on the front. Unfolded, the device is 6.9mm thick, but a potential weakness is that it's 15.2mm-thick when folded and 263g in weight, which means it's cumbersome compared to a standard flagship handset. 

Pocket-lintWeve just folded the Samsung Galaxy Fold and this is what it looks like up close image 3

The handset is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform and comes with 128 or 512GB of storage.

Because of the unusual nature of the device, battery life will certainly be interesting when it comes to our full review - it has a 4,380mAh battery on board. It also features Wireless PowerShare, too. 

Pocket-lintWeve just folded the Samsung Galaxy Fold and this is what it looks like up close image 2

The device has three selfie cameras - two for the foldable screen - and a rear 16/12/12 megapixel ultra-wide/wide/telephoto camera.

Pocket-lintWeve Just Folded The Samsung Galaxy Fold And This Is What It Looks Like Up Close image 4

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Samsung Phones
PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Fold initial review: Foldy McFoldface is here
We've just folded the Samsung Galaxy Fold and this is what it looks like up close
Huawei P30 review: A pocketable professional
Google teases big Pixel announcement coming on 7 May, likely for Pixel 3a
Best Samsung Galaxy S10e deals in April 2019: 100GB for £41.50/m on Virgin Mobile
The Honor 20 is coming on 21 May