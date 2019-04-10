Samsung has announced its first phone with a slide-up camera in order to preserve an almost 100 per cent, full-screen display.

Announced during the company's "A Galaxy Event" in Bangkok, the Samsung Galaxy A80 has a pop-up camera unit that rotates. It can be used as a rear camera when closed and then, once slid upwards, will rotate to take selfies.

That enables the phone to offer two camera units for front and back photography: a 48-megapixel main camera and secondary, ultra-wide 8-megapixel snapper. There is also 3D Depth technology that scans objects for measurement and depth.

In terms of other specs, the A80 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED "New Infinity" display.

It is powered by an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM and has 128 of internal storage space. However, you cannot expand the memory as there is no microSD card slot.

There is an on-screen fingerprint sensor, much like the flagship Samsung Galaxy S10, and the battery is 3,700mAh with intelligent tech to ensure that battery usage is managed to help the phone last longer than usual.

The Galaxy A80 will be available in Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black colours, with availability from the end of April.

Samsung also detailed other new A-series handsets during its event, including the A50 and previously announced Galaxy A70. The latter will also be available from the end of the month.

We're not yet sure on prices or which devices will appear in the UK.