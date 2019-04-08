If you bought a Samsung Galaxy S10, you might want to reconsider using your fingerprint to lockdown your device.

Sure, when it comes to security, it's easy to think: "No one will take the time to hack me." But you couldn't be more wrong. There is always a person or group out there who will take the time, and if they're clever enough, they can do it in mere minutes. This includes replicating your fingerprint to gain access to your device. If you need proof, check out this post on Imgur.

User Darkshark tricked the in-display fingerprint reader on a Galaxy S10 with a 3D print of a fingerprint. He simply took a picture of his fingerprint on a glass, edited it in Photoshop, and created a model using 3ds Max so he could extrude the lines into a 3D version. After a few trial runs, he was able to 3D print his fingerprint in 13 minutes and use it to dupe his Galaxy S10.

He also noted that, since most banking and financial apps require fingerprint authentication for you to login, he could easily gain access to all "your info and spend your money in less than 15 minutes if your phone is secured by fingerprint alone". He explained, “I can do this entire process in less than 3 minutes and remotely start the 3d print so that it’s done by the time I get to it".

We, at Pocket-lint, haven't tested Darkshark's method ourselves, but his video evidence of the results seem clear as day. Of course, anyone who has an interest security already knows that fingerprints aren't an ideal way to secure your device. They can be replicated and spoofed by everyone -- from hackers to law enforcement -- even on the latest, most premium phones.