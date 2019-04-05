Larger Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could get quad camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn't due to be released until later this year but rumours surrounding the device have picked up over recent weeks.

The latest comes from Korean website, The Bell, and it says the Galaxy Note 10 will come in two sizes, as we have heard previously, with the smaller model offering a triple rear camera and the larger model featuring a quad-rear camera.

The site says the information comes from several industry officials, though no details on resolutions have been offered so it is currently unclear if the Note 10 devices will follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10 5G.

The Galaxy S10+ has a triple rear camera with a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S10 5G adds a fourth depth sensor to the triple setup.

It is also still unclear what screen sizes the Galaxy Note 10 will be offered in, though apparently one model, presumably the larger one, will feature a 6.75-inch display. This is similar to the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which launches in Korea today, 5 April.

The Bell claims the smaller Note 10 is destined for Europe, where it says demand for smaller devices is high.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 device or devices are expected to be announced sometime in August 2019. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Note 10 in our rumour round up but expect a redesigned body, a built-in S Pen and flagship specifications.