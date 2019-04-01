Samsung might introduce two different models of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung is reportedly developing a radically new Galaxy Note 10. And Korean media has claimed, based on supply chain sources, that we can expect two models. Samsung supposedly found success with the smaller Galaxy S10e, which it debuted as part of the new Galaxy S10 range, so now it's considering offering a smaller Galaxy Note 10.

While the standard model might have a 6.7-inch Quad HD panel, which is the same screen found on the upcoming Galaxy S10 5G, the second model would be smaller. However, these anonymous sources, who are "members of the component industry", couldn't say how much smaller.

For reference, the Galaxy Note 9 has a 6.4-inch screen. That happens to be the size of the Galaxy S10+'s display. Anyway, offering a 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 10 could appeal to those who don't want a gigantic 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 10, which we could see being called the Note 10+. It also wouldn't surprise us if the smaller model was much cheaper.

Beyond a smaller model, Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a completely buttonless design for the next Note. Both models will reportedly arrive in August, though Europe will be the primary market for the smaller Note 10.