Samsung Galaxy S10 5G available from 5 April

Samsung has announced the Galaxy S10 5G handset, which was revealed alongside the other Galaxy S10 devices, will be available to buy in Korea from the beginning of April.

The company has said consumers in Korea will be able to buy the device from 5 April, and it will expand to additional markets after. There were no further details on when the expansion to the US or UK will happen.

O2 and EE have both confirmed they will stock the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G when it arrives in the UK, and Vodafone is on the official European list. None of the networks have said exactly when the Galaxy S10 5G will arrive, or how much it will cost though.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+, curved AMOLED display, coupled with a quad rear camera and a dual front camera.

The quad camera is made up of a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 3D depth sensor. On the front, there is a 10-megapixel punch hole camera, with a 3D sensor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S10 5G has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with microSD expansion up to 512GB. It will of course offer support for 5G connectivity.

We will update this news story as soon as pricing is confirmed and availability for the UK and US is revealed.