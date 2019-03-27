Samsung hasn't said too much about the Galaxy Fold since unveiling it, and it's been real limited about letting people try it in person.

As a result, there have been many questions raised about the device and its foldable display. We've even seen evidence to suggest the display forms a huge crease down the middle when folded, prompting more questions. Now, Samsung is conceding, with its very own "test" video that shows stress-testing robots bending the Galaxy Fold hundreds of times.

We're assuming this is meant to alleviate any concerns we might all have, but at the end of the day, we still haven't tested the device, and this is just a promo video. But it is interesting nonetheless, watching several Galaxy Folds open and shut simultaneously. We can see how it looks when it folds, whether there is any creasing issue, and how the screens look when on.

It all seems pretty good. But, again, this is an in-house video meant to make us want to buy the Galaxy Fold. Samsung has also said the device will be able to “outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds”, which, if you count 200 folds a day, could be up to 2.5 years of use.

Samsung will release the Galaxy Fold on 26 April for $1,980. Will you be one of the first people to buy it?