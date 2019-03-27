  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

This is what the Galaxy Fold looks like after its folded hundreds of times

|
 
Best mobile phone deals March 2019: Free £50 giftcard when ordering Samsung Galaxy S10 w/ Carphone Warehouse
Best mobile phone deals March 2019: Free £50 giftcard when ordering Samsung Galaxy S10 w/ Carphone Warehouse

- It's weirdly mesmerising

Samsung hasn't said too much about the Galaxy Fold since unveiling it, and it's been real limited about letting people try it in person.

As a result, there have been many questions raised about the device and its foldable display. We've even seen evidence to suggest the display forms a huge crease down the middle when folded, prompting more questions. Now, Samsung is conceding, with its very own "test" video that shows stress-testing robots bending the Galaxy Fold hundreds of times.

We're assuming this is meant to alleviate any concerns we might all have, but at the end of the day, we still haven't tested the device, and this is just a promo video. But it is interesting nonetheless, watching several Galaxy Folds open and shut simultaneously. We can see how it looks when it folds, whether there is any creasing issue, and how the screens look when on.

It all seems pretty good. But, again, this is an in-house video meant to make us want to buy the Galaxy Fold. Samsung has also said the device will be able to “outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds”, which, if you count 200 folds a day, could be up to 2.5 years of use. 

Samsung will release the Galaxy Fold on 26 April for $1,980. Will you be one of the first people to buy it?

PopularIn Phones
Huawei P30 Pro initial review: Quad camera quashes the competition?
Apple Card UK: Don't panic, here are some alternatives to Apple's new credit card
Huawei P30 colours: Which is the best P30 colour for you?
This is what the Galaxy Fold looks like after its folded hundreds of times
Roaming charges after Brexit: What will happen to free roaming?
Huawei P30 & P30 Pro cameras: Everything you need to know about the triple- and quad-camera phones