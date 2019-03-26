Samsung has revealed the Galaxy A70 smartphone ahead of its official launch on 10 April and it packs in some pretty impressive specifications for a super mid-range device.

The Galaxy A70 offers a huge 6.7-inch Infinity-U Full HD+ display, which has a tear-drop notch like the OnePlus 6T, and a 20:9 aspect ratio - just shy of Sony's Xperia 10 Plus's tall 21:9 ratio. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There is a triple camera on the rear of the A70, and some of the Galaxy S10's features are present, including scene optimiser for automatically enhancing up to 20 scenes and flaw detection to make sure you don't miss the perfect shot.

The triple camera is comprised of a 32-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an ultra-wide 8-megapixel sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. There's a second 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A70 features a huge 4500mAh battery, which supports Super Fast Charging at 25W and users will find either 6GB or 8GB of RAM supporting the octa-core processor. There's also 128GB of storage and microSD expansion up to 512GB.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 will be available in four colours, including Coral, Blue, Black and White, all of which have a prism effect, similar to the Galaxy S10 devices. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the A70 will launch on Android Pie with Samsung's One UI platform over the top.

Pocket-lint will be at the Galaxy Event on 10 April to bring you a first look at this device.