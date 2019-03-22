Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A90 smartphone appears to feature a “notchless Infinity screen,” at least according to the company’s website.

As first noticed by Galaxy Club, the site was updated with the yet-be-announced device, which is expected to be announced next month. It should round out Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A series and sit above the existing Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 phones. Samsung's site didn't show the Galaxy A90; just mentioned it in a footnote with a picture of an existing phone from the range.

So, what is a notchless Infinity screen? Well, first of all, it should be a practically bezeless display. At the company’s developer conference last November, Samsung announced four different Infinity screens: Two of them feature notches (the Infinity U and the Infinity V); the third has a hole-punch cutout (Infinity O); and the fourth has no notch or cutout (New Infinity).

Since the Infinity screen spotted on Samsung's site is described as notchless, we can infer it won't have an iPhone XS-like notch. But that doesn't mean it won't have a hole-punch like the Galaxy S10. That said, past rumours have suggested the Galaxy A90 might come with a pop-up selfie camera, like the Vivo Nex. If so, it would be first Samsung phone to use the tech.

Keep in mind, last year, the company’s mobile head said that Samsung planned to add new, innovative features to its mid-range phones. So, it wouldn't be unusual for the Galaxy A90 to have a pop-up. Either way, we'll know soon. It is expected to be announced at an event on 10 April. It is tipped for release in the US, Asia, and Europe, although UK availability isn't known.