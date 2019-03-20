Samsung Galaxy Fold video shows the crease is very much real

Samsung announced its folding smartphone - the Galaxy Fold - during its Unpacked event in February alongside the Galaxy S10 range, but the device has been kept out of the hands of both press and public, until now.

A video has appeared online, found by Sammobile, that shows an unfiltered look at the Galaxy Fold. The video seems to have come from Vietnam, where some Samsung devices are made and the company's R&D development takes place, so a Galaxy Fold in the wild is entirely plausible.

The device shown in the video appears to be an AT&T variant of the Galaxy Fold but what is very evident is the crease in the middle of the screen - something that was noticed at Mobile World Congress, despite the Galaxy Fold being kept in a glass box surrounded by strategic lighting.

The video also highlights the Galaxy Fold snapping shut though and it's a reassuring snap, suggesting the Galaxy Fold is a solid device. It also shows the Galaxy Fold in action, with both the external display and internal display presented in the video. When folded, the external display appears to function as a typical smartphone offering access to apps and notifications.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 7nm chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There are also six cameras on board and it offers a 4.6-inch display that extends to a 7.3-inch display when unfolded.

The Galaxy Fold will be available from 26 April in the US, and the beginning of May in Europe. It will have a starting price of €2000.