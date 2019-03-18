Samsung is soon to host another phone launch, with an event planned for Wednesday 10 April.

It will take place in three locations simultaneously: Bangkok, Milan and São Paulo. A livestream from one of the venues will also be available online for others around the world to view.

A teaser for the event was posted on Samsung Mobile's Twitter account along with the tagline "Enter the era of live". Yep, we're not quite sure what that means either.

A bigger clue can be found on the Samsung Newsroom where it states that we will see "its latest Galaxy A devices". That, plus a stack of rumours surrounding a forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A90, leads us to believe that will be at least one of the handsets to be unveiled.

The name "Galaxy A90" popped up Samsung's own US website recently, as reported by Dutch website Galaxy Club. It is also tipped for release in Asia and Europe, although UK availability is not yet known.

Other rumours suggested that the handset could have an almost 100 per cent display, with a pop-up selfie camera - the first Samsung phone to use the tech - and that does match the design in the teaser.

We'll know for sure in the coming weeks.

You'll be able to watch the livestream on the Samsung Mobile Press website and a few other places. An exact time is yet to be revealed.