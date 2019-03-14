Samsung is reportedly working on under-display camera technology to ensure future phones could have a 100 per cent display and no punch-hole or notch.

The tech will also dispense with the need for a pop-up camera, as used most recently by Oppo for its F11 Pro mid-ranger.

Instead, the camera will be housed under the OLED panel, being able to take images without any nasty caveats: "Though it wouldn't be possible to make (a full-screen smartphone) in the next 1-2 years, the technology can move forward to the point where the camera hole will be invisible, while not affecting the camera's function in any way," said Yang Byung-duk, a vice president of Samsung Mobile's R&D labs.

He was speaking to Korean News Agency Yonhap.

An under-display camera isn't the only tech being worked on to rid the phone of bezels or inserts: Byung-duk also revealed that the company is considering the development of Crystal Sound OLED panels. These would enable the phone's screen to work as the speaker - similar to the feature adopted by Samsung's Korean rival LG with its LG G8 ThinQ handset.

That and Samsung's under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, as used on the Samsung Galaxy S10 range, could represent a breakthrough in full-screen phone design.