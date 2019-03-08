The best Galaxy S10/S10+ wallpapers and backgrounds: Embrace the hole-punch cutout

Samsung successfully avoided putting a notch in its latest phones: the Galaxy S10 and S10+. But to do so and also steer clear from popup or slider mechanisms, it built in a hole punch cutout camera style.

You may think it's an eye-sore, but with the right wallpaper you can either successfully camouflage it, or embrace it and make the most of it.

There's also the fact that the huge, expansive screen is built using an AMOLED panel, and so using many of these with a black background could even improve your phone's battery life.

Thanks to the collective hive mind of the internet, and an ingenious dedicated subreddit full of downloads, there's no shortage of options for either the single cutout on the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+. You'll get everything from your favourite TV show and movie characters, to repeating pill-shaped patterns designed to distract you from the one true cutout.

Of course, there are many more out there, and we suspect the growing thread on Reddit will only continue to get new and improved versions.

If you're not wanting to jump on the "embrace the cutout" movement, you can just download some of our favourite wallpapers for the S9 and S9 plus. The camera will stand out more, but some of the photography and artwork is stunning.

With there being only one camera on the S10, the wallpaper choices are slightly different, but go along the same lines as the others. It'll all about cleverly disguising that camera cutout to make it a feature, rather than an eyesore.

