Will the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 look like these great renders?

We've only just seen the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S devices, but there is already chatter appearing online about the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung doesn't typically announce its Galaxy Note device until later in the year - normally around August - so the Galaxy Note 10 isn't expected for a few months yet. Some 3D renders have appeared showing what it could potentially look like though.

PhoneArena published the set of renders based "entirely on preliminary information" so take them with a pinch of salt as while they represent a plausible design, Samsung might have a few surprises for the Note 10.

The renders show a quad camera system on the rear in a horizontal format, similar to what we saw on the Galaxy S10 5G device. The S10 5G had the same triple camera system as the Galaxy S10 and S10+ but with an additional 3D depth sensor.

There's also no fingerprint sensor on the renders, with an in-display fingerprint sensor suggested, as we would also expect.

On the front, the renders show the Galaxy Note 10 with an Infinity O display like the S10 and S10+, along with a dual front punch hole camera in the top right, like the Galaxy S10+. PhoneArena also predicts the S Pen to be present in the bottom right, which is the same position it is currently in on the Note 9.

For now, these renders are simply an estimate of what the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might look like but it's always nice to see visuals of what might be. You can read what we want to see on the Galaxy Note 10 in our separate feature, along with any rumours surrounding the device.