Samsung's Galaxy S10 series is released this Friday and comes in a variety of colours. On this page, we'll show them all off and explain which colours are available on which Galaxy S10.

There are four devices in all in the Galaxy S10 range - the standard Galaxy S10, the super-sized Galaxy S10+ and the cheaper Galaxy S10e. Each will be available in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green and Prism Blue.

In addition, the Galaxy S10e will also be available in Canary Yellow (yes, really), and Galaxy S10+ will also be available in two new premium Ceramic models: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. However, nothing is quite that simple; the Ceramic version will only be available on the 8GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB Galaxy S10+ models.

It looks like an additional 5G version, the S10 5G, will be available in Prism Black and Prism White, but that won't be launched quite yet.

Prism Blue models are only available from some exclusive partners - in the UK some blue variants were previously only available from Carphone Warehouse but no details have been confirmed for this model yet and previously this announcement is made later in the handset's lifespan.

All images are of the back of the Galaxy S10+ unless otherwise stated.

The Galaxy S10e is pictured here as it's the only phone available in yellow.

The Galaxy S10 5G is pictured here.