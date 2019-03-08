What is Samsung Galaxy S10 PowerShare and how do you use it?

Samsung's latest Galaxy S10 devices all offer reverse wireless charging - which Samsung calls PowerShare.

While the feature itself isn't new - the Huawei Mate 20 Pro also has the technology - you might be wondering how to use your Galaxy S10 to charge your smartwatch or your friend's iPhone, for example.

This is what you need to know to get some juice from your Galaxy S10 into another device.

Any device - smartphone or wearable - that supports Qi wireless charging can be charged with the Galaxy S10 devices.

This includes Apple iPhones from the iPhone 8 and newer, any Android device with wireless charging, as well as Samsung's new Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch.

To start charging a device using the Galaxy S10, you'll need to unlock your Galaxy S10 and pull down the settings menu from the top of the screen.

You'll then need to expand the settings menu further so all the available icons appear on your S10 display.

You'll see the PowerShare icon on the right side towards the bottom. Tap on the icon to turn it blue and your Galaxy S10 device is ready to share its battery.

Place the device you need to top up on the back of your Galaxy S10 and charging will begin.

For smartphones, devices need to be back-to-back while for smartwatches, you'll need to make sure the underside of the casing is touching the glass back of the Galaxy S10.

The two devices need to be in contact all the time to charge. If you remove contact, charging will stop until you reconnect them.

To find out more about the Galaxy S10 devices and the other features they offer, have a look at our reviews.