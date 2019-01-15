Samsung Galaxy S10 X could bring 5G, mega specs, mega price

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S10 on 20 February as it celebrates a decade of Galaxy handsets - but it might also be marking the occasion with a premium tier variant, known as the Samsung Galaxy S10 X.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 X - believed to be codenamed Beyond X - is said to be the company's first 5G handset. Korean electronic newspaper Etnews claims that the name has been finalised and shares some other details of the forthcoming super phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 X is said to have the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, making it the largest of the new devices and this information corroborates with previous leaks. It's also claimed that it will have 10GB RAM and 1TB of storage, along with a 5000mAh battery - putting it in a position markedly higher than other devices. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

This will be joined by a dual front camera and quad rear module, meaning six cameras - again, information we've previously heard.

The report goes on to say that the new model will offer a "life pattern" mode, an AI management system to automate various functions. Some meaning may have been lost in translation, but it sounds very much like the sort of thing that HTC Sense Companion tried to achieve.

We suspect that the system will monitor usage and be able to adapt the hardware to be optimised based on these patterns. We suspect a lot will revolve around battery performance, app suggestions (like the Pixel) and perhaps lifestyle suggestions. Otherwise, we're expecting the handset to launch with Samsung's new One UI and Android 9.0 Pie.

While Samsung is yet to confirm any of the above, it's said that the Samsung Galaxy S10 X will launch in Korea on 29 March, with a high price - perhaps around £1299. What's not currently clear is whether there will be a non-5G version in different territories.

This premium model should join the line-up of models including a light version - potentially called the Galaxy S10 E - while two regular S10 and S10+ models will spearhead the announcement.