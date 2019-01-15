Samsung Galaxy S10 E specs, release date and rumours

Samsung is expected to announce four models of the Galaxy S10, including the S10 E. The Galaxy S10 E, or S10 Lite as it has also been called, is rumoured to sit at the bottom of the range under the standard Galaxy S10 model.

This is everything we know so far about the Galaxy S10 E. For rumours on the S10 and S10+, you can read our separate feature and we also have a round up for the top-of-the-range S10 X model too.

20 February?

Starting at £669

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 20 February in San Francisco. The invite features a large 10 in the centre, offering a clear indication the event is for the Galaxy S10 range.

If a Galaxy S10 E device exists at all, it is likely to be announced at the same time as the Galaxy S10 and S10+. Rumour has it preorders will start immediately after the event, with devices going on sale on 8 March.

Bear in mind that the S10 E might not come to all markets, but it is claimed to start at £669.

5.8-inches

Flat display

Full screen, slim bezels

All the leaks and renders surrounding the Galaxy S10 E suggest a similar design to what is expected for the Galaxy S10 and S10+ handsets, meaning a full screen on the front with a punch hole camera at the top.

The S10 Lite appears to have super slim bezels like the S10 and S10+ have in the renders, and there is one punch hole in the top right for the camera, but it is thought the S10 E will have a flat display rather than curved.

It is also expected to offer the smallest display out of the S10 models, with rumours suggesting it will have a 5.8-inch screen - the same size as the current Galaxy S9 - and 0.3-inches smaller than what is expected for the S10.

The rear of the S10 E hasn't been revealed in leaks, though it is said to be coming with a dual camera and it is also claimed to lack the in-display fingerprint sensor expected on the S10 and S10+. This could mean we might see a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the S10 E.

According to CompareRaja, a source of some of the renders, the Galaxy S10 Lite, or Galaxy S10 E, could come in a exclusive Yellow colour option on top of black, white, blue and green.

One front camera

Dual rear camera

Details on the exact camera specifications expected for the Samsung Galaxy S10 E are thin on the ground at the moment but it is expected to come with a dual camera on the rear and a single camera on the front.

Based on the rumours, it will mean the S10 E has one less camera on the back compared to the S10 and S10+ and one less sensor on the front compared to the S10+. There aren't any leaks specifying megapixels but with any luck, the S10 E will still offer decent results even if it doesn't offer flagship specifications compared to its siblings.

128GB storage only

MicroSD likely

3100mAh battery

It is not yet clear whether the Samsung Galaxy S10 E or S10 Lite will feature the same processor as the S10 and S10+. If it does, then we can probably expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, or the Exynos 9820, but if Samsung is trying to keep costs down, it might opt for an older platform.

According to Gizmodo, the Galaxy S10 E will only come in a 128GB storage option but we'd expect Samsung to offer microSD support with that. No word on RAM as yet, though it is likely at least 4GB will be on board.

It's also been claimed the S10 E will have a battery capacity of 3100mAh, which although isn't as big as the 4000mAh expected for the S10+, it's still a decent size.

There have been plenty of leaks surrounding the Galaxy S10 Lite, or Galaxy S10 E, suggesting the device will arrive at some point. Whether it will appear in all markets is not yet known, but based on the speculation, it looks like the S10 E will look similar to the S10 and S10+ but with a few missing features.

We will update this feature as we hear more details on the Galaxy S10 E.