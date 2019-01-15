Samsung’s new mid-range Galaxy M series is official.

It'll launch in India on 28 January, the company has announced via Amazon India (spotted by India Today). The series is thought to include three different phones called the M10, M20, and M30. They are meant for Indian users and are meant to help Samsung combat Chinese competitors in the country. For instance, each phone will sport Samsung’s new “Infinity-V” teardrop display.

The Amazon listing also shows a USB-C charging port, headphone jack, dual rear cameras, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other specs are not yet known. In an interview with Reuters, Samsung India’s Senior Vice President Asim Warsi said that the phones will have large batteries and quick charging. They will cost between 10,000 and 20,000 rupees (translates to $140 to $280).

Last year, Samsung promised it would launch mid-range phones with new features never before seen on its flagships. The Galaxy A9 later arrived with four rear cameras, while the Galaxy A8s had a pinhole “Infinity-O” display. Now, the Galaxy M will have a new teardrop display.

There's no word on whether this phone will ever come to the UK, but chances are its teardrop display will, via another device. Stay tuned.