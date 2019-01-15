Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours

Samsung's Galaxy S10 and S10+ are expected on 20 February but there has also been plenty of talk surrounding a special edition device that will sit above the two anticipated handsets.

Known as the Galaxy S10 X, and codenamed Beyond X, this is everything we have heard so far about the premium Galaxy 10 handset.

20 February?

Pricing from £1399

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 20 February, the week prior to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. While the invite features a large 10 on it, indicating we will see the Galaxy S10 and S10+, codenamed Beyond, it is not currently clear whether the event will also reveal the Galaxy S10 X special edition handset.

Given it is the 10-year anniversary of the Galaxy S device, a special edition model revealed at the same time as the standard handsets makes sense. Apple did it with the iPhone X alongside the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus so it is plausible for Samsung to follow suit.

In terms of availability, it's been claimed the Galaxy S10 X will launch in Korea on 29 March but there is no word on whether it will come to other markets too. Pricing was originally said to start at £1399, though there has also been claims of £1299. Either way, ouch.

Premium design

6.7-inch display

Full screen

So far, many of the leaked images and renders have surrounded the S10, S10+ and a third device called the S10 Lite, also known as S10 E, though they all follow a similar look so we'd expect the Galaxy S10 X to offer some resemblance.

Assuming it does, we're expecting to see a full display with super slim bezels and a punch hole camera, or cameras, in the top right of the screen. A premium, waterproof build is pretty much guaranteed and we'd also expect a in-display fingerprint sensor, given this is rumoured for the S10 and S10+.

There have only been a couple of leaks highlighting the back of the Galaxy S10 devices, and none referencing the Galaxy S10 X handset though it has been claimed the special edition device will have four rear cameras. The leaked images of the standard S10 devices show a horizontal line up for the rear cameras, like the Note 9, positioned centrally at the top but it is not yet know whether the Galaxy S10 X will follow this format too.

Leaks suggest the special edition Galaxy S10 X handset will have a 6.7-inch display, making it 0.3-inches larger than what is expected for the Galaxy S10+. We're expected a Super AMOLED panel and at least a Quad HD+ resolution. Maybe Samsung will even offer a 4K resolution on this special handset?

Two front cameras

Four rear cameras

ToF sensor

So far, the only solid rumours regarding the Galaxy S10 X camera specifications comes from serial leaker Ice Universe and The Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal claims the Galaxy S10 X will feature two cameras on the front and four cameras on the rear. The Galaxy S10+ is also expected to come with two front cameras but only three rear cameras so the Galaxy S10 X will be taking it one step further if it adds a fourth sensor on the back. The Huawei P30 Pro is also rumoured to be offering four rear sensors when it launches later this year.

Following the Wall Street Journal report was a tweet from Ice Universe, who claimed the Galaxy S10 X will feature a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to the front and rear. A ToF sensor is said to be able to give you 3D images, offering plenty of depth information.

No further leaks have detailed what else we can expect from the Galaxy S10 X's camera setup but given Samsung has offered fantastic results from its previous flagship smartphones, we'd expect the Beyond X to be aiming for excellence.

Qualcomm SD855/Exynos 9820

1TB storage

5G enabled

5000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S10 X is expected to be the top-of-the-range Galaxy S10 model so it is therefore expected to be coming with top-of-the-range specs.

Whether Samsung will announce two variants of the Galaxy S10 X model is not yet known. Typically Samsung offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon model of its flagship smartphones for the US and an Exynos model for Europe. If two variants are released, we'd expect the Snapdragon 855 to be on board one and the Exynos 9820 on the other.

In terms of storage, rumours suggest the Galaxy S10 X model will have a 1TB internal memory. It is also expected to offer microSD support up to at least 512GB, like the Note 9, and there has been talk of 10GB of RAM.

Battery has also been rumoured at 5000mAh, which is 1000mAh more than what the Note 9 offers. It is also claimed the Beyond X will be 5G enabled, and the company's first 5G device.

Nothing is confirmed as yet, not even a name, but based on the rumours, the Galaxy S10 X device is shaping up to be an exciting device.

Six cameras, a 5000mAh battery, 5G, 1TB of storage, 10GB RAM and a huge 6.7-inch screen all sound great. It's just that price tag...

We will be continue to update this feature as further rumours surrounding the Galaxy S10 X appear so keep checking back. For details on the standard S10 models, you can read our separate feature.