The Samsung Galaxy S10 family of phones will be officially unveiled on 20 February and we'll finally get to see them in the flesh.

Until then, here are some renders of three of the handsets in the line-up: the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the cheaper, entry-level Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

Indian electronics comparison site, CompareRaja, posted the renders along with a few key details on the Samsung devices it claims to have learned from "a reliable source".

The composite image shows each of the phones with a punch-hole front facing camera at the top right hand side of the screen, as also revealed in previous leaks. It also shows the dual-camera system expected to be on the S10+.

It also shows that the S10+ and regular S10 will sport in-display fingerprint scanners, while the Lite will not.

Similar colour variants will be available for all phones: black, white, blue and green. The Lite will be available in yellow too.

CompareRaja also claims to know the battery sizes of each of the models. It writes that the S10+ will have a 4,000mAh battery (like the Note 9), the S10 will have a 3,500mAh battery, and the Lite edition will include a 3,100mAh.

This is in addition to the 5,000mAh battery thought to be in the 5G-ready Beyond X, as revealed in a previous leak.

We'll find out for sure come 20 February. Samsung is holding simultaneous Unpacked events in different countries for local press, although the main one will take place in San Francisco and will be available to view live online at the time.