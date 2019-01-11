We now know that the Samsung Galaxy S10 handsets will be launched during a Samsung Unpacked event on 20 February. And it's possible we'll see the Samsung Galaxy F foldable handset fully unveiled at the same time.

It is expected, therefore, that more details on all of Samsung's upcoming devices will be drip fed up until then.

That includes battery sizes, with the latest leak claiming that the batteries of the both the most premium version of the Galaxy S10 - the 5G-enabled Beyond X - and the Galaxy F have been unearthed.

The Beyond X will have a 5,000mAh battery, it is said. That's considerably more power storage than the one in the Galaxy Note 9, for example, which has a 4,000mAh battery to drive its 6.4-inch screen.

The foldable Samsung Galaxy F (or Galaxy Fold, as some have taken to calling it) will reportedly house two batteries, each being 3,100mAh. That gives it an overall power storage of up to 6,200mAh.

Considering the display of the prototype shown at SDC and CES is 7.3-inches when fully extended, it makes sense to have plenty of extra charge to drive it.

We'll undoubtedly find out more in the coming weeks, but you can keep up to date with the rumours on the Samsung Galaxy S10 models here, and the Galaxy F here.