  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy S10 battery size revealed, along with Galaxy F foldable phone

|
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy S10 battery size revealed, along with Galaxy F foldable phone
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 100GB data for £20
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 100GB data for £20

We now know that the Samsung Galaxy S10 handsets will be launched during a Samsung Unpacked event on 20 February. And it's possible we'll see the Samsung Galaxy F foldable handset fully unveiled at the same time.

It is expected, therefore, that more details on all of Samsung's upcoming devices will be drip fed up until then.

That includes battery sizes, with the latest leak claiming that the batteries of the both the most premium version of the Galaxy S10 - the 5G-enabled Beyond X - and the Galaxy F have been unearthed.

The Beyond X will have a 5,000mAh battery, it is said. That's considerably more power storage than the one in the Galaxy Note 9, for example, which has a 4,000mAh battery to drive its 6.4-inch screen.

The foldable Samsung Galaxy F (or Galaxy Fold, as some have taken to calling it) will reportedly house two batteries, each being 3,100mAh. That gives it an overall power storage of up to 6,200mAh.

Considering the display of the prototype shown at SDC and CES is 7.3-inches when fully extended, it makes sense to have plenty of extra charge to drive it.

We'll undoubtedly find out more in the coming weeks, but you can keep up to date with the rumours on the Samsung Galaxy S10 models here, and the Galaxy F here.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours: What's the story so far?
Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10 and S10 Lite renders show top-right punch-hole camera again
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 review: The slider phone has arrived
Apple iPhone XI Max will lead three new iPhones in 2019, despite bad sales
Samsung Galaxy S10 battery size revealed, along with Galaxy F foldable phone
Just how fast is Oppo Super VOOC flash charging? Rapid charging compared
Comments