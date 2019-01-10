  1. Home
Official: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S10 launch to be on 20 February

Samsung Official: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S10 launch to be on 20 February
Samsung has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S10 announcement be at an event in San Francisco on 20 February.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to both celebrate 10 years of the Samsung Galaxy line of smartphones, while also providing the platform for the launch of the company's latest devices - the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+. The invitation to the event has a huge "10" across the middle, leaving little to the imagination.

Samsung is looking to make a departure from launching at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona - the venue for many recent Galaxy device launches - and there will be local events for different regions such as London, although it seems the main stage will be in California.

Samsung has also confirmed that the event will be live streamed, so everyone will be able to watch.

The first Samsung Galaxy phone - and the beginning of Samsung's run of Android smartphones - was the Samsung Galaxy i7500. It launched on 27 April 2009, but took 4 months to make it to the UK.

At the time we criticised the raw Android build for not being comparable to the HTC Hero's Sense user interface.

The Samsung Galaxy S launched in 2010, along with TouchWiz 3.0 as Samsung looked to smooth out Android's pain points, lifting the user interface from other Samsung devices, like the Bada-powered Samsung Wave.

Fast forward to 2019 and we're expecting a number of device variants to launch, with Samsung sticking to the regular and + size models. The S10 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in some regions and Exynos 9820 in others, including the UK.

It's also expected that there will be a Galaxy S10 model offering 5G - and available in the US and Korea. It might be the launch of this handset variant that has pulled the company into a US launch, as it looks to push 5G on the new model. 

Alongside the new Galaxy S10 models, we might see the launch of a new smartwatch, called the Galaxy Sport, and in a blog post alongside the confirmation of the launch event, Samsung also talks about preparing for the future, hinting that we might also learn more about the forthcoming foldable phone.

Retail partners like EE are already opening up pre-registration for the next Galaxy.

