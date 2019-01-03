With Mobile World Congress not far away and Samsung expected to host an Unpacked event a week or so before it comes as no surprise that leaks are ramping up.

We've seen plenty of concept designs and renders based on CAD specifications, but the latest image to hit the 'net is allegedly of the Samsung Galaxy S10 itself.

Serial Twitter leaker Evan Blass has posted an image he claims is of the Samsung "Beyond 1", the codename of the Galaxy S10, and while its a bit fuzzy, with a blurred out screen, there are a couple of details that can be gleaned from it.

Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond 1," in the wild. pic.twitter.com/EMquh59Kln — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

For a start, the punch-hole camera is situated on the right-hand side at the top of the display. Most recent rivals, such as the Honor View 20, have the new style cut-out on the left.

Secondly, the chin strap, which has been relatively large on previous Samsung phone models with Infinity displays, looks to be in keeping with the rest of the bezel this time.

Blass also states that Samsung will adopt similar wireless charging capabilities to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro for its new Galaxy S10 models. They will therefore be able to charge other devices by touch, such as other Qi enabled handsets and smartwatches.

There are no further details at this time, but you can check out all the current rumours in our handy Galaxy S10 round-up here.

It is thought the new line of Galaxy phones will be officially unveiled on 20 February.