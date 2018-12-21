Samsung is reportedly working on a night photography mode.

The company is thought to be developing its own night photography mode similar to that of Google’s new Night Sight mode. The upcoming feature, which will be called Bright Night, was discovered in the code for the latest Android Pie build for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, and first noted by XDA-Developers. The code seems to point to Bright Night working similarly to how Night Sight functions.

That mean it should take multiple photos simultaneously, before merging them together for a finished product. The code suggests it will let users “take bright pictures even in very dark conditions”. But don’t celebrate quite yet, spelunkers. The feature hasn’t been enabled on Samsung devices, and XDA-Developers is speculating that the feature will go live with the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The reasoning behind that is Samsung has a penchant for launching new camera technology alongside its smartphone announcements. We’re expecting the Galaxy S10 to be announced at the end of February 2019. It'll be the 10th iteration of Samsung's flagship smartphone, and all signs pointing toward the company looking to make a huge splash with the device upon its debut.

In the past year we’ve seen huge advancements in night photography technology for smartphones, and the Bright Night mode will be the latest example. In addition to Google’s version of the tech, which you can learn more about here, Huawei also has a Night Mode for dark scenes.