Samsung will reportedly launch its first 5G smartphone shortly before Mobile World Congress along with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

This backs up previous rumours that the company will be among others showing next generation devices during the trade event.

Currently dubbed the Samsung Beyond X, the handset will sit on top of that line-up as the most premium flagship from the company.

The regular Galaxy S10 handsets, which are also thought to include a cheaper, more accessible Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, will all be 4G devices. The Beyond X, however, will connect to the latest network technology due to be rolled out throughout 2019 in many countries around the globe.

That includes the UK, with all the major networks planning to introduce their 5G services in the next 12 months or so, but reports state that the Beyond X is only planned for release in the US and Samsung's home country of South Korea initially.

Twitter leaker Ice Universe also claims that it will be a 6.7-inch device with a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor on the front and rear. This is a camera sensor that measures depth.

He also claims to have seen Samsung's 5G logo at the very least, tweeting that it is "very cool".

There is no picture attached to the tweet, however.

Beyond X is Samsung's first 5G mobile phone. It uses a 6.7-inch screen and will be available in South Korea and the United States. It adds a ToF sensor to the front and rear. This is the top version of the Galaxy S10. The 5G LOGO is very cool. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2018

According to previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S10 range and, presumably, the Beyond X will be unveiled on 20 February. Mobile World Congress is due to start in Barcelona on 25 February 2019.