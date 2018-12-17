  1. Home
Samsung and LG both showing 5G handsets in February

- LG reported to now be joining Samsung in going all-out for 5G

A new report from Korea has pegged Mobile World Congress as the event at which we'll see 5G handsets debut from Samsung as well as LG. 

It might seem like it's one of those rumours live and direct from Captain Obvious, but recent days have seen a rumour surface that Samsung will host a separate event prior to the late-February show. That would seem to contrast with this latest suggestion. 

The Korea Herald carries the report, which cites an industry official as joining Samsung in pressing ahead with 5G phone announcements. The official says that LG had been planning on introducing 5G handsets in May in Korea and the US but things have now changed: "the company’s new mobile business leadership has changed the plan recently not to be a latecomer in the 5G market.”

In the UK, it looks very much like EE will be launching 5G first, but all the major networks have committed to at least some 5G rollout by the end of 2019. Check out the full details in our complete guide to 5G

We're still expecting the new Samsung handset to be the Galaxy S10, but there to be at least two different size versions (possibly three) each with several variants including different 4G and 5G options.

We believe that 5G will debut in the US version first thanks to the use of Qualcomm Snapdragon instead of Samsung's own Exynos platform normally used elsewhere across the globe. We've already seen a very early prototype

It's also worth noting that even if 5G handsets are announced at MWC, it may be that they aren't available until several months later as networks go live. 

