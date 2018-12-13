  1. Home
How much will Samsung Galaxy S10 cost in the UK?

|
- Starts at £699

- Release date rumoured as 8 March

Many Samsung Galaxy S10 details have leaked in recent times, with the latest allegedly revealing launch date, release date and key specifications.

They also reveal UK prices for the three handsets Samsung is said to unveil on the eve of Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona in February. And it seems there will be a model for most budgets.

A Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite - as it is being called for now - will be a non-curved version of the new phone and be priced as the entry-level model. Recent leaks state that it will come in just one flavour, with 128GB of storage, and be priced at £669 SIM-free.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be a 6.1-inch device and be available with 128GB and 512GB storage options. They will set you back £799 and £999 SIM-free respectively.

Finally, the largest of the trio, the Samsung Galaxy S10+, will also be available with 128GB and 512GB storage options. There will also be a top-of-the-line, special edition 1TB version for power users. They are rumoured to be priced £899, £1,099 and £1,399 respectively.

The leaks tell us that the phones will be available from 8 March 2019, with pre-orders starting during Samsung Unpacked on 20 February.

