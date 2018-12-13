A couple fresh leaks have revealed a tonne of new information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.

Details have been dripping out about Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy phones, and Gizmodo UK's report is the latest example. It's dishing out a bunch of information, courtesy of an unnamed tech retailer. While the leak includes specifics about new features and storage sizes, the most exciting parts are the released date and UK pricing.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to be unveiled at a Samsung Unpacked event that will occur right before Mobile World Congress 2019 on 20 February. Once it is officially announced, it'll immediately be made available for preorder. It will release on 8 March. The report claimed the name could change from Galaxy S10, but that's highly doubtful.

There will be three versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10: a regular version, a Plus version, and a flat version that doesn’t feature a curved screen. The regular version of the Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch screen and cost £799 for the 128GB model and £999 for the 512GB model. The non-curved model will be marketed as the more affordable option.

It will have a 5.8-inch screen and cost £669. It will only have a storage option of 128GB. A for the Plus model, it will have some truly crazy storage options for customers to mull over; it will start at £899 for a 128GB model. The 512GB model will cost £1,099. Finally, a 1TB model will be priced at £1,399. There’s speculation the 1TB model may be a 6.7-inch special edition model.

The new features revealed in this leak also have us really excited to get our hands on the 10-year anniversary phone. The Galaxy S10 will reportedly use what Samsung is calling Powershare to wirelessly charge other compatible devices. There will also be an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which is much more secure than the regular 2D optical scanner.

In a separate leak on Wednesday from Ice Universe, we've also learned details about what sort of cameras the Galaxy S10 will feature. The non-curved model will have one front camera with two rear cameras, and the regular S10 model will have one front camera, while the Plus model will have two. Both the latter phones will feature three rear-facing cameras.

2 front camera + 3 rear camera — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 12, 2018

There’s still more information we’d love to know, such as whether these phones will feature a 48-megapixel camera sensor, or when we can expect Samsung to roll out 5G functionality on these phones (it’s not expected at launch). All we can do is wait for the time being, but with MWC 2019 getting closer everyday, we won’t have to wait too much longer.